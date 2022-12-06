Board of State Canvassers moves forward with recount of Proposals 2 and 3

LANSING, Mich. — Despite visible frustration from the Board of State Canvassers, the members ordered a partial recount of Proposals 2 and 3. These recounts are unlikely to alter the results of the November general election.

“The situation that we find ourselves in with repeated claims of fraud that are just not borne out, that are not litigated through the courts with any kind of validity. That’s something the Legislature should look at," said Tony Daunt, chair of the Board of State Canvassers.

He argued repeatedly that the recount is frivolous.

“I think we want to allow citizens to petition their government to seek redress to make sure they have faith in the results," he said after the vote.

Despite voting for the recount, Daunt called the effort “poisonous.” FOX 47 News will continue to cover this recount.

