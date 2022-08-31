Board of State Canvassers deadlocks on Reproductive Freedom For All proposal, will not appear on Nov. ballot

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked on the issue of whether to put the Reproductive Freedom For All proposal on the November ballot. This means the proposal will remain off the ballot for now, and proponents of the initiative will have to appeal the decision to the Michigan Supreme Court in order for it to appear in the general election.

The vote was on party lines with the two Democratic members voting for the certification and the two Republican members voting against.

RELATED | Anti-abortion groups allege 60 errors in Michigan proposal

Reproductive Freedom For All proponents submitted 752,288 signatures to the state Bureau of Elections earlier this summer. They needed 425,059 valid signatures in order to be considered to be put on the ballot.

The Bureau of Elections staff recommended that the board approve the ballot proposal. Based on the random sample conducted by the staff, the petition had 596,379 valid signatures. The staff concluded with a confidence level of 100% that the petition has more than enough valid signatures.

This issue will not be the only abortion rights issue facing the Michigan Supreme Court. The Court will also have to consider whether a 1931 law that bans abortion in the state, except in cases were it is necessary "to preserve the life" of the women, is legal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

