Board of State Canvassers certifies Nov. 8 election

LANSING, Mich. — Despite multiple interruptions, including a noisy removal of one speaker, the board of state canvassers has certified the results of the November 8th election.

While the board repeatedly asked for a respectful discussion on Monday, chair Tony Daunt acknowledged the contentiousness of a meeting that several years ago, was much more straightforward.

"Me talking about this is like trying to put out a forest fire with a dixie cup right now," Daunt said.

Daunt and the board continued to hear unsubstantiated claims of election fraud from former candidates, including Secretary of State Candidate Kristina Karamo.

“I think it is important that people understand how this plays out because a lot of the questions the arise are from a lack of proper understanding which is unfortunately spread by candidates and party officials on both sides of the aisle and that’s dangerous to our system," Daunt said.

The disruptions did not prevent the board from unanimously certifying the election results.

The certification is the final step in the election process.

