Black Girl Day of Play sparks joy on the Michigan Capitol grounds

LANSING, Mich. — Hundreds gathered on the Capitol lawn on Saturday for the first ever Black Girl Day of Play. The event featured food, selfie stations, dancing and even closed two city blocks in front of the capital. The celebration aimed to spark joy and bring a community from across the state– together.

“This is our first time ever doing it, I wanted to create a space for Black women and girls to really be free to experience the joy that they deserve especially in light of everything our country has gone through," said Cameo King, the event's co-organizer.

King is also behind the Grit, Glam and Guts program which started back in 2011 as a one-day event for girls’ empowerment. King says Saturday’s event is important beyond a one-day celebration– events like these are important also for community and mental health.

“It’s a part of our mental wellness and emotional health to have a space and community where we can experience joy," King said.

And joy there was, Latasha Berger drove in from Grand Rapids to attend the event.

“I like the set up, I like that they have stuff for children, I like that they have different vendors– especially other African American vendors that’s really dope to me," she said.

Vendors say they were happy to participate– like Deardra Westfall who owns Nature’s 42 a sea moss shop in downtown Lansing.

“It’s a great event. I just love to see all of us just be joyful black girl joy," Westfall said.

When asked if Westfall would come back next year...

“Absolutely! Absolutely," she said.

