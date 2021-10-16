Bills to repeal Michigan's 'tampon tax' pass the state House

LANSING, Mich. — Two bills that would repeal state taxes on menstrual products passed the Michigan House of Representatives Thursday.

If given full approval, House Bills 4270 and 5267 would repeal the state tax on tampons. The vote this week advanced the bills to the Senate.

Currently menstrual products are considered “luxury items” and are subject to the state’s 6 percent sales and use tax. The tax applies to products like tampons, maxi pads, menstrual cups and other period products.

“It’s important that our laws recognize that feminine hygiene products are an essential part of our life and health,” said Rep. Julie Brixie, a Meridian Township Democrat who serves on the House Tax Policy Committee. “For families living in poverty, this will make a difference and I’m glad the bills passed the House for the first time. Now we need to work on the Senate.”

There have been similar bills in previous years that aim to do the same thing. In fact, comparable proposals have been introduced every year since 2016 but none have made it to a floor vote in either the Michigan House or Senate.

That changed this week when the House passed the bill with bipartisan support and a vote of 94-13.

Reps. Padma Kuppa and Tenisha Yancey co-sponsored the bills passed this week.

“We don’t tax groceries and other essentials for a reason, but we’re still taxing feminine hygiene products,” Brixie said. “Our tax policy is inconsistent and I’ve been working hard to educate my colleagues on this issue. A couple of them have daughters and really get it now that it was brought to their attention.”

