Attorney General Dana Nessel outlines consequences for threats of violence against schools

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a video on Tuesday outlining the consequences of making threats against schools.

The wake of the shooting at Oxford High School which left three dead, also kicked off hundreds of threats of violence made across the state.

"As a result [of these threats], kids in our state have missed valuable days of instruction as school administrators are forced to close buildings to keep kids safe. Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences," Nessel said.

Communicating a threat of terrorism: 20-year felony

Calling in a bomb threat: four-year felony

Malicious use of a telecommunications device: six-month misdemeanor

Threatening violence against a school employee or student: one-year misdemeanor

State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice called threats against students and staff after the Oxford shooting "an outrage."

“Our students and staff should feel safe in our schools, and anyone that threatens that safety should be subject to swift and significant consequences," he said.

