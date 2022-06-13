Artist in Residence proposes art contest for the Michigan State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — The Artist in Residence at the Michigan State Capitol would like to see more artwork by Michigan artists featured in the building. He has a statewide art competition hosted at the Capitol in mind and is looking for funding.

“The first project is a statewide competition for artists," said Joshua Risner, the Artist in Residence at the Michigan State Capitol. "So, they would have the opportunity to show (their art) in the Capitol, and we would have the opportunity to see the talent and creative abilities of Michigan artists."

Risner said he would love to see some of the work purchased and then eventually displayed in the Capitol. The artwork could then fill the office spaces of legislators.

The Michigan State Capitol Commission liked the idea right of the bat.

“They seem like it's a go," Risner said. "Now, we just got to find like donors that are interested that want to contribute and be a part of something. I think it builds towards the future, like inspiring artists, letting them know that this is some a place that represents the excellence, arts and crafts for Michigan and bring people in and let them feel that and experience that.”

