An interview with Tom Barrett, Republican candidate for Michigan's 7th Congressional District

LANSING, Mich. — We are getting down to the wire for November's election, and in Michigan's 7th Congressional District race, there are two things for certain -- it's close, and it's closely watched.

On Tuesday, FOX 47 sat down with the Republican candidate, state Sen. Tom Barrett, to talk about this tight race.

“We can keep going down the path that we're on in America today, or we can elect new leadership to put America on a different path," Barrett said.

Barrett's race against Rep. Elissa Slotkin has been an expensive one with a flurry of TV ads here in mid-Michigan.

“Certainly that differential between ad spending is something that people look at," he said. "But, you know, I trust the people of this district. They see the direction the country is going in with record high cost of living increases, groceries being more expensive than they were a year ago, gas being unaffordable, high at $4.50 a gallon.”

Barrett says issues like high inflation, crime and border security are all issues that are top of mind.

We’ll do another sit down with Barrett’s opponent, Elissa Slotkin later this week, so make sure to tune in.

