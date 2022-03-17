AG's office warns of scams as auto insurance refunds are distributed

LANSING, Mich. — As auto insurance refund checks are distributed to Michiganders, Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning of potential scams.

The $400 per-vehicle refund checks are required to reach residents by May 9 and will go to the bank accounts of everyone who had a vehicle registered in the state back on Oct. 31, 2021.

“Unfortunately, these refunds will likely attract bad actors who will turn this surplus into a scam,” Nessel said. “Remember, these are automatic payments back into your account. No one will call, write or email you for information prior to disbursing the money. And if you are contacted by someone claiming to need personal information before receiving your $400, remain skeptical and report it to my Consumer Protection Team.”

Nessel’s office warns of impersonation scams in which a bad actor pretends to be working with an insurance or government agency. In this case, her office warns, the bad actor could contact an unsuspecting consumer under the guise of discussing the auto insurance refund or personal information.

“Any time there's a widespread distribution of money to consumers, criminals will try to take advantage, but DIFS and the Attorney General’s office remain committed to protecting Michigan consumers,” Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox said. “You do not need to take any action to receive your refund. It will be issued automatically by your insurance company and only as a direct deposit or mailed to you as a check.”

The refund will not arrive as a gift card, premium discounts or credits against current or future balances.

If residents do not receive their refund by May 9, they should contact their auto insurer or agent.

For additional help, residents should contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

