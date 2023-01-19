Advocates call on the new legislature to enact common-sense gun laws

LANSING, Mich. — Gun safety advocates gathered on the Michigan Capitol steps Wednesday to call for a renewed effort in the Legislature on gun safety.

One advocate said they’re not looking for baby steps anymore, they want clear and decisive action to keep Michiganders safe.

“There's no greater power than the power of life over death at a distance. And that's what a gun is," said Jonathan Gold, president of the Michigan chapter of the Giffords Gun Owners for Safety organization.

He says he wants to see the Legislature make significant improvements to Michigan’s gun laws.

“I don't think anyone here is talking about taking away anybody's guns," he said. "We're talking about making things safer for people who might be fragile or victims to gun violence. We'd really like to see secure storage as a law here in the state of Michigan.”

Gold also called for universal background checks for sales and gun transfers.

“I would love to see all 50 states, but at least every county in Michigan, so that we all know who's applying to get these guns," he said.

Brenden Boudreau, the executive director of Great Lakes Gun Rights, refutes Gold's statements saying that Michigan doesn't have a gun problem.

"We don't have a gun issue. We have a crime issue, and what I find ironic is that Democrats are so interested in cutting into gun crime yet and some of the policies that they're supporting are releasing violent criminals either on early, early release or on parole or on low bail," Boudreau said.

Wednesday's rally at the Capitol was one of seven events across the state from the End Gun Violence Michigan coalition.

