Advocacy groups left frustrated as lame duck session nears its end

The lame-duck session is coming to an end at the Michigan State Capitol

Thursday's agenda will see lawmakers take on a slew of bills

Video shows advocacy groups explaining why they support certain bills and why they're criticizing Democratic leadership

Mary Ellen Howard sat in the Michigan House chambers 10 a.m. Wednesday in hopes of seeing lawmakers take action on a bill to help low-income residents keep the water on if they fail to pay their bill.

A bill that would create the Low-Income Water Residential Affordability Fund won't be taken up Thursday by lawmakers.

"It's pitiful," Howard said. "I see no signs that there's going to be any progress."

WATCH: MICHIGAN LEGISLATURE BACK IN SESSION- MINUS HOUSE REPUBLICANS

Michigan legislature back in session - minus House Republicans

Howard, part of the group People's Water Board Coalition, traveled to Lansing from Detroit to show support for the bill.

"I'm a supporter of the human right to water," Howard said. "I believe many of our lawmakers are also and I wish they would take action.

Other advocates like Diego Navarette hoped to see lawmakers move forward on the Drive SAFE package.

The series of bills would allow all Michigan residents the ability to get a driver's license regardless of citizenship status.

WATCH: STATE LEGISLATORS LOOKING TO RESET AHEAD OF FINAL WEEK IN SESSION

State legislators looking to reset ahead of final week in session

Navarette, a member of the We The People Michigan Action Fund, says it's not just immigrants that would benefit.

"This is just basic common sense policy," Navarette said. "77% of Democrats in Michigan support this legislation."

Democrats have less than a day before their trifecta control of the state capitol ends. Republicans are set to regain the House majority come next month.

"It's been incredibly disappointing to see the Democratic Party lack backbone," Navarette said. "They've completely neglected multiple communities including the immigrant community and excluded us from their party platform."

Though frustrated, Howard remains holding on to hope with the legislative calendar set to turn to the next class of lawmakers.

"I really don't understand why they're not here doing their job," Howard said.

