A quick look at Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno

LANSING, Mich. — Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno wants your vote this November. Let’s take a look at his experience.

Kalamazoo attorney Matt DePerno was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and he was officially nominated by the Michigan Republican Party at their convention last weekend.

DePerno has been an outspoken believer of the falsehood that Trump did not lose the 2020 election, and he is currently under investigation for his role in an effort to access election tabulators and “analyze” them.

In previous interviews with FOX 47 News , DePerno has called the accusation "total garbage."

If elected in November, DePerno would unseat incumbent Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook