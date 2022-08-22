A look at Shane Hernandez, Tudor Dixon's pick for lieutenant governor

LANSING, Mich. — Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon picked former Michigan House Rep. Shane Hernandez to serve as her lieutenant governor. Here’s a look at his experience.

Hernandez is from Port Huron and is 39 years old with political roots in the tea party movement. He won his first election in 2017 to the Michigan House where he spent four years. During his first year in office, he was named most conservative member of the House by the Michigan Information and Research Service.

He retired from the political realm after losing a congressional campaign to current U.S Rep. Lisa McClain in 2020.

After his stint in office, he took a job as an architect at Nicholas Sears Construction in Port Huron.

If he’s elected alongside Dixon, Hernandez would be our state’s first Hispanic lieutenant governor.

