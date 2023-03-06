Watch Now
A look at 3 bills currently in the Michigan Legislature

Lawmakers in the legislature have been busy, here’s a look at a few of the bills currently being worked on.
Posted at 4:42 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 16:42:29-05

Headed to the governor’s desk is an expansion of the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act, which will now include LGBTQ+ protections from discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.

Another bill early in its journey through the Capitol is one that would ban life sentences for those under 18 years of age. Judges would still be allowed to sentence underage offenders to a maximum of 60 years with the possibility of parole after serving for 10 years.

In other legislative news, lawmakers introduced legislation to make the black swallowtail butterfly Michigan’s official state butterfly.

