A deeper diver into Whitmer’s new free college initiative

LANSING, Mich. — Will Green,16, still has a little bit more time here at Waverly High school, but he’s already thinking of life after graduation.

“I want to go to LCC so I could practice construction,” Green said.

Now, that goal may be a little easier for Will to obtain, after Governor Gretchen Whitmer made a major announcement during her state of the state address Wednesday night.

“In our next budget, let’s make the first two years of college tuition free for every high school graduate,” Whitmer said.

The new free college push is different from the Michigan Reconnect and if supported by the legislature, high school students graduating in 2024 and after will be eligible.

“I think it's a good opportunity for me to find that next step in life without having to pay any money and it would be easier for me and my mom,” Green said.

Whitmer’s announcement came a long with a lot of support from democrats, but republicans like Bryan Posthumus weighed in with another perspective.

“Nothing in Government is free and the governor has already blown through our $9 billion surplus. So, I don’t know where all the money is going to come from,” Posthumus said.

Whitmer has not provided those details, so it’s unclear how the program would be paid for at this time.