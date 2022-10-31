A conversation with John Magoola, a candidate for Michigan House District 77

LANSING, Mich. — Republican candidate John Magoola is running to represent District 77, the Lansing area, in Michigan’s House of Representatives. He's got some strong views on the issues he sees as most important.

“First and foremost, I’m big on education. I believe parents should have a stronger say in how their kids are taught, what they’re taught. I’m a big believer in school choice, an even bigger believer in homeschooling," Magoola said.

Another issue central to his campaign is gun rights.

“I’m big on Second Amendment. I think people have the right to defend themselves," he said. "I’m definitely a believer in constitutional carry, so I would be pushing for that. The idea that people can carry a weapon without having to go through– not even a permitting process for concealed carry. I don’t think that’s necessary."

And as for his stance on abortion.

“I find that the logic for why child sacrifices are done and why abortions are done tends to be fairly similar," Magoola said.

He says that if Michigan allows abortions for cases of rape and incest, there should be an equal and severe punishment for the perpetrator.

“If we’re going to put the child to death, I don’t see why anyone would be squeamish about putting the rapist to death," he said.

So far, Magoola hasn't received any endorsements for his candidacy. He is going up against Democratic candidate Emily Dievendorf.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

