4 ballot proposals could be on the ballot in November

LANSING, Mich. — We have a better idea of the ballot proposals that Michiganders may get to vote on come November. Right now, there are four initiatives awaiting the review process.

After months of gathering signatures, here is an overview of the proposals.

“The Bureau of Elections is now in the process of counting signatures and reviewing them," said Jake Rollow the chief external affairs officer with the Michigan Secretary of State.

Once the state Bureau of Elections determines a ballot initiative has enough valid signatures, then they make a recommendation to the Board of State Canvassers.

“Then it’s up to the Board of State Canvassers to make a vote," he said. "And they must vote in favor with a simple majority to actually place those initiatives on the ballot.”

The four ballot proposals that voters could see this fall are Promote the Vote 2022, Michiganders For Fair Lending, Reproductive Freedom for All and Voters for Transparency and Term Limits. The Voters for Transparency and Term Limits is the only one that has already been confirmed to go on the November ballot.

The three others are now awaiting review and votes by the Board of State Canvassers.

Here's a look at what these proposals do:

Promote the Vote 2022 amends the state Constitution to expand voter access and increase things like early voting and access to drop boxes.

Reproductive Freedom for All amends the Michigan Constitution to make reproductive freedom a right, and it would repeal the 1931 abortion ban.

Michiganders for Fair Lending would establish a new state law, cap interest rates on payday loans to 36 percent and allow prosecution for lenders who exceed that rate.

Voters for Transparency and Term limits would amend the state Constitution and reduce the max number of years a lawmaker can serve from 14 years to 12 years.

If these initiatives do make it onto the ballot, “It’s a simple majority, so whichever side of that gets the most votes ends up being the winner," Rollow said.

The state has until Sept. 9 to verify and officially place these initiatives on the ballot.

