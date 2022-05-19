15 candidates disqualified from August primary election

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of State has disqualified fifteen candidates from the Aug. 2 primary election. The disqualifications were based on defects in the candidates' affidavits of identity, which is a broad term for a number of errors like missing information, false statements or non-compliance with the Michigan Campaign Finance Act.

Of the 15 disqualified candidates, four were disqualified for missing information or information that shows the candidate is not eligible to run the district they indicated.

Faiz Aslam (6th District Representative in Congress)

Michael Shallal (57th District Representative in State Legislature)

Steven Thomas (31st District State Senator)

Howard Weathington (3rd District State Senator)

Another 11 candidates were disqualified because of false statements concerning compliance with the Michigan Campaign Finance Act. According to the Michigan Secretary of State these 11 candidates all had outstanding campaign finance reports or unpaid fines at the time they submitted their affidavits of identity.

Betty Alexander (6th District State Senator)

Mellissa Carone (11th District State Senator)

Ronald Cole (7th District Representative in State Legislature)

Kahlilia Davis (36th District Court Judge)

Eddie Kabacinski (14th District Representative in State Legislature)

Chris Martin (54B District Court Judge)

Vernon Molnar (7th District State Senator)

Jon Rocha (78th District Representative in State Legislature)

Alberta Talabi (3rd District State Senator)

Chase Turner (49th District Representative in State Legislature)

Lawanda Turner (11th District Representative in State Legislature)

All these candidates were disqualified only over the affidavits– not the legitimacy of the signatures they collected to get on the ballot. The issue of signatures is headed by the Board of State Canvassers which will determine whether candidates have enough signatures on May 26.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook