WATCH: A look inside the 6,000 newest Nassar documents from the Michigan Attorney General

Following Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's announcement that her office has closed their investigation into Larry Nassar, we're getting our first look at the 6,000 newest documents.

Fox 47 News received the documents through a records request Thursday.

Video shows portions of some of the documents, as well as thoughts from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

New information in an infamous case. I'm your MSU neighborhood reporter Colin Jankowski. Thursday, we got our first look at the newest 6,000 documents in the Larry Nassar investigation, and I spent the day diving in.

It was a long wait in the effort for state leaders and survivors to obtain the documents from Michigan State.

"The way they were so tenacious in withholding these particular documents, of course it would lead a normal person to think 'well, what is in those documents that they don't want us to see,'" Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

And while the AG's office says there was nothing incriminating for the university found in the documents, Attorney General Dana Nessel says some of the documents were "embarrassing" for Michigan State.

WATCH: Attorney General Dana Nessel closes Nassar investigation

Following Wednesday's press conference, we submitted a public records request and received the documents.

"Unfortunately, from the remaining documents, we have learned that not all of the communications were preserved," Nessel said.

One document, an email from Brian Quinn—at the time an Assistant General Counsel, laid out the necessary communications that were needed by the AG's office for their initial investigation in 2018, including "all email and text messages received at any time by you, on any email account."

Former President Lou Anna K. Simon then replied to the email, saying "I have always treated text messages as the equivalent of oral communication and deleted."

"My understanding is that Lou Anna K. Simon said herself that she had been deleting communications," Nessel said.

Other documents contained PR strategies, including statements drafted for university officials.

Nessel says there will be no sort of penalties or sanctions imposed due to missing records. But, she says withholding these documents for six years delayed closure for survivors.

