Attorney General Dana Nessel closes Nassar investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Attorney General Dana Nessel is set to announce the findings of an investigation into documents related to Larry Nassar at Michigan State University.

In December of 2023, the University's Board of Trustees voted unanimously to release more than 6,000 documents related to the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal and other Title IX investigations.

In March, the University began handing the first batch of documents over to the Attorney General's office.

In a release ahead of Wednesday's press conference, the Attorney General's Office included the full report of their findings, which says there are no new relevant information, and cited redactions of the documents as a contributing factor.

“MSU has repeatedly justified withholding the documents because they contained information that was allegedly protected by the attorney-client privilege," the report said. "Our review has revealed that this justification was not always appropriate. A significant number, if not a majority, of the documents did not appear to us to be covered by the privilege."

