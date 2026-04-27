Thousands gather at MSU for the 7th annual Izzo Run/Walk/Roll charity 5K event

More than 9,000 neighbors from across the state filled Michigan State University's campus Sunday for the 7th annual Izzo Run/Walk/Roll.

More than 9,000 neighbors gathered at Michigan State University Sunday for the 7th annual Izzo Run/Walk/Roll.

The 5K event supports local charities across the community through the Izzo Legacy Foundation.

Participants of all ages joined the event, including MSU students who used the run to de-stress before finals week.

WATCH: Thousands attend the 7th annual Izzo Run/Walk/Roll at Michigan State

Thousands attend the 7th annual Izzo Run/Walk/Roll at Michigan State

The 5K event brought together runners, walkers, and rollers of all ages to support local charities through the Izzo Legacy Foundation.

"We all as humans should support local causes and get out there and just get some exercise, you know? That’s what it’s all about," Angie Bowden said.

Bowden participated in the event for the fourth time.

"Everybody should get out and try it once, you know? It’s a sea of people, that’s for sure. If you like people, this is the place to be," Bowden said.

For some students, the event doubled as a way to de-stress before finals.

"It was a lot of fun. It’s a beautiful day out so it was a really good experience to soak up the sunshine and get some fresh air before finals week," Braydon Hoeksema said.

Hoeksema and Eleanor Martin, both MSU sophomores, participated for the first time. I asked them if they plan to return.

"I think definitely yeah, it was a lot of fun," Hoeksema said.

"Yeah," Martin said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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