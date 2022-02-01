'This is not normal.' MSU students wait up to half of an hour for CATA buses

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Monday marked the first day back to in person classes for Michigan State University students, but, due to CATA staffing shortages, it took a while for students to get to class.

Students said they normally wait 10 to 20 minutes for a bus to take them to class. On Monday, many said was double that.

MSU Police and Public Safety spokesperson Dana Whyte said, due to the pandemic, CATA has had to reduce route frequencies.

Students said they normally make it to class with time to spare, but on Monday they barely made it.

“My next class is at 10:40, but I got there at literally 10:35-10:40, which is usually not how it's supposed to be. It usually takes me like 20 minutes to get there, but now that its doubled I feel like I'm not scared, but I feel like I’m about to start being late to classes now," said MSU junior Marcus McDaniel.

If student miss the bus, CATA will be providing what they call "tripper" buses.

"Which basically will come in between the 30 minute frequencies to pick up students who still need a ride. So there are extra buses, and they'll be going to the routes that have more students, and just kind of to pick up that overflow of students who still need rides," Whyte said.

She also said the university is providing free parking at at single and multispace meter pay stations for this week.

To avoid standing in the cold, students are encouraged to check the CATA app, to see where their bus is and when it is going to arrive so they can plan accordingly.

