These Michigan State students will do your odd jobs for you

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Whether it's dog-walking, snow-shoveling or even laundry, one group of Michigan State students says they can do it all — and more.

"Myself being a college student, and a lot of my friends, we're struggling with money, as most college students do during college. I was going to the plasma clinic twice a week to start paying for bills, and it's something you don't want to continue doing," MSU law student Adam Green said. "So, we thought, instead of doing Uber, instead of doing Grubhub...couldn't there be another option for students to do all sorts of other jobs in the community?"

With the help of MSU's Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Green created UniServices.

"So we just started contacting people through Facebook and saying, 'We'd like to do basically anything for you. What can we do? We'll do it for cheap,'" Green said.

So far, the team of six students has completed 120 odd jobs in just two months.

"We've helped people with multiple sclerosis, other types of diseases, we helped a blind a woman just with her every day folding laundry, taking her to the store," Green said.

"I helped this one lady who can't see very well, I helped her try on clothes and picked out outfits with her," Michigan State junior and UniServices employee Zoe Yanik said.

Yanik said she can also pull weeds, bag leaves, remove snow and plant flowers.

One of UniServices' clients, Kendall Wingrove of Okemos, said finding a professional contractor to do these types of jobs is "really hard" right now.

"People are booked up months in advance," Wingrove said. "We needed to have some yard work done, some leaves removed, some things done near a sidewalk and Adam came in the morning and had it all done by that afternoon."

The team has made around $13,000 in sales since October, and they don't plan to stop there.

"We have big plans to expand to each college and university across the state, and then across the county," Green said.

Green said with the Burgess Institute, they're working on a fifth version of a mobile app for UniServices, which should roll out by spring. They plan to start expanding to other college markets this summer.

