Table Talk: On the road at MSU's campus ahead of the Michigan vs. Michigan State game Saturday

Table Talk hits the road this week and goes to Sparty Statue on Michigan State's campus for rivalry week!
Table Talk: On the road tailgating at Michigan State University
Posted at 8:19 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 20:19:46-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Join morning anchors Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins and photographers Russell Shellberg and Josh Carter as they take Table Talk on the road to Michigan State's campus ahead of this weekend big game against the University of Michigan!

