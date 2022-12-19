Students protest portrait unveiling of former MSU president who resigned during height of Larry Nassar scandal

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Inside the Breslin Center Monday, Michigan State University officials honored a former president, but outside there was a very different tone with many people saying there’s really no cause for celebration.

On Monday, MSU leaders and members of the community met to unveil the portrait of former President Lou Anna K. Simon.

“It's really disappointing to see the university that I go to still support this woman who did these horrific things and who hid the truth of Larry Nassar while she was the president of this university," said Sky Stillwell, a senior at MSU.

Simon led the university as its president for nearly two decades and resigned during the height of the Nassar scandal.

“Under her leadership, hundreds of people were assaulted by Larry Nassar, and the abuse continued on for decades," said Jo Kavach the new president of MSU's student association, ASMSU.

She was charged in 2018 for lying about the incidents to a peace officer, but those charges were dismissed in 2020.

“I don't believe that someone who mishandled a situation so bad that hundreds of people had to become survivors should be getting a portrait on this campus,” Kavach said.

In response to the protest, Michigan State spokesman Dan Olsen said in a statement, "We respect the rights of students, employees and the community to protest and have their voices heard.”

