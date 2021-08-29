Students and faculty happy to be back on MSU's campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After a year of remote classes and a quiet campus, students are headed back to Michigan State University for the new school year.

“We’ve been having an extraordinary move-in day at Michigan State University, it’s been incredible. I couldn’t be more excited," said MSU President Samuel Stanley.

Stanley explained that this year MSU has one of the largest incoming classes in its history.

“Right now it stands at about 9,200 students, which would set the record for an incoming first-year class and they come from all over the United States-- all 50 states are represented," he said.

This year, move-in is spread over multiple days and students had to register for a specific move-in time on Michigan State's website to prevent overcrowding.

“It’s really been a logistic challenge for us, we have nearly 15,000 students coming to campus and each and everyone deserves the best attention. I think from talking to people today, it is great, great joy and excitement about returning to Michigan State," he said.

Michigan State implemented a mask and vaccine mandate for its students and staff at the end of July. Stanley wrote in a letter to the MSU community that all students, faculty, and staff must be fully vaccinated by Aug. 31.

“We haven’t seen a drop in the enrollment rate related to the timing of the mask mandate or the vaccine mandate… most of what I’ve seen is acceptance and excitement about returning and recognizing that the mask mandate, as well as the vaccine mandate, are two absolutely key things to helping us return safely," Stanley said.

Students say they are happy to see more people on campus.

“I’m most excited just to see all the people back here again for move-in. And I’m also a part of a college ministry called the Salt Company, so I’m excited for that to start up again," said Taylor Halquist, a senior at MSU.

Paige Barnes said she feels the same way.

"I lived in an on-campus apartment last year and campus was dead so it’s very exciting to see people move back into dorms and have all the younger students back on campus," she said.

