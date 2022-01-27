Student group wants MSU to bar concealed carry permit holders from bringing guns to campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A group of students at Michigan State University are asking the university to reconsider its gun policy.

MSU bars students, faculty, and staff from having firearms on campus, but allows visitors with a concealed pistol license to have them.

Cate Dombrowski, a junior at MSU and a member of Students Against Gun Violence wants to change that.

"I don't think this policy negates anybody's right to own guns and I don't have any issue with people owning guns or liking guns or any of those things. There are some places where guns are not necessary," she said.

And she believes campus is one of them

The university's policy says, "Except as permitted by state law regulating firearms, no person shall possess any firearm or weapon anywhere upon property governed by the Board."

State Law bars those with concealed pistol licenses from having guns in classrooms and dorms, but not from other parts of campus.

"Because it defers to state law, it means that people who have concealed pistol licenses can open carry guns on Michigan State's campus. So visitors with a CPL can carry on campus," Dombrowski said.

She also said they've gone to the Board of Trustees about the issue twice, once in 2019 and again in December. They have also hosted informational meeting on campus.

"There's really no foreseeable reason for people to be carrying firearms on campus. Um, students can't carry firearms, faculty can't carry firearms. So it's essentially just visitors on campus carrying firearms," she said.

Fox 47 reached out to MSU for a statement, but have not heard back.

