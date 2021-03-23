Spend, splurge, or invest? College students are eligible for stimulus checks

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Stimulus checks began to hit bank accounts last week. This time around college students are finally eligible, even if they're claimed as dependents.

While some students may want to splurge, two students at Michigan State University are making careful decisions with their checks.

Yasmeen Ludy, FOX 47 News, 2021

“I want to invest in the stock market, or I want to buy something that'll help me make more money being an entrepreneur,” said Rassoull James. He’s received his stimulus check and only plans to touch it for emergency purposes. His plan is to watch it grow.

Yasmeen Ludy, FOX 47 News, 2021

Antonio Johnson has been eligible for a stimulus check because he files taxes independently. Unlike many other students, he’s been lucky to receive stimulus checks since the pandemic first hit. He’s using the money to invest in his own business.

Lacie Hudson hasn't seen any money from the stimulus. Her parents still claim her as a dependent, so it's gone to them instead.

"As a student who works on campus, I'm just like, 'Okay, my hours are cut. My hours are cut short. I can't go to work. It's nothing I can do,'" she said. "But that stimulus check is something that people can depend on."

This is the first time that many college students are eligible for a stimulus check. The first two rounds only gave money for dependents who were 16 or younger.

