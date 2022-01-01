Spectators must show proof of vaccination or negative test to attend some MSU athletic events

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Spectators at indoor Michigan State athletic events will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours starting Jan. 1.

The vaccination requirement applies to all attendees age 12 and older, the school announced on Saturday. The first scheduled game with the new policy will be when MSU men's basketball squares off against Nebraska on Jan. 5.

To meet the new requirement spectators will need to show their COVID-19 vaccination card or a digital image of the card and a photo ID that matches the name on the vaccine card. Attendees who cannot provide proof of vaccination should plan to bring a printout or photo of their negative COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours of the event time.

Attendees 17 and under, who are accompanied by an adult, will not be required to show a photo ID.

Michigan state asks fans to allow for additional time for entry and verification. There will be no opportunities to test for the virus at the event site.

Attendees who fail to provide the necessary documentation will not be granted refunds, "as all guests are able to enter facilities with a negative COVID-19 test even if they are not able to willing to show vaccination status," MSU wrote. However fans who cannot attend are able to transfer their tickets to others or offer their tickets up for sale through StubHub.

