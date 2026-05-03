Spartans walk the stage: MSU graduates celebrate spring commencement 2026

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University students graduated this weekend, with many reflecting on the friendships, growth, and milestones that defined their time on campus.



Thousands of Michigan State University students walked the stage this weekend at spring commencement.

Graduates Kharye Williams and Anh Dang, who earned business degrees together, said the friendships they built were what they would miss most.

Graduate Anthony Perez said the friendships he made at MSU helped him develop the social skills he needed to transition into his professional career.

After walking the stage and receiving diplomas, graduates came outside to meet up with family and friends.

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"I'm really excited, this is a milestone, coming from a first generation." Said Perez.

"Super excited, glad the sun is out." Said Anh Dang.

"I never thought I would be here, but I am and I'm so excited to be around the people I love." Said Kharye Williams.

Friends Kharye Williams and Anh Dang graduated with business degrees together and reflected on the friendships they made.

"The people, won't be able to definitely won't be able to see her as much anymore, and that's unfortunate but I'm going to miss the people the most."

Anthony Perez said those friendships helped him grow professionally.

"From being able to socialize with my friends but at the same time being able to translate that into corporate life, taking that next step into my fulltime."

Through her years on campus, Williams said it was the chance to grow that helped her succeed.

"Be comfortable with the uncomfortable, I will say that you do have setbacks in life but it's always important to just step above them."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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