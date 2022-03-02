'Slava Ukraini': MSU community gathers to show support for Ukraine

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Emotions ran high on Tuesday as people gathered near Michigan State University's Spartan Statue to show their support for Ukraine.

"Slava Ukraini," were the words chanted at the "Spartans Stand With Ukraine," rally. It means, glory to Ukraine.

"Going in now, multiple weeks of what's been happening in Ukraine, it's frustrating," said President of the Ukranian Student Organization, Yuri Tomkiw. "The beginning was very disheartening,"

Since the Russian invasion into Ukraine began a week ago, people around the world have felt the impact in some way, including here in our community.

"I've been there. I have family and friends there," said Treasurer of the Ukranian Student Organization, Tina Deychakiwsky. "And not only do I cry for them, but I am so proud of my heritage. And I love my heritage so much. And it's really, it's just heartbreaking."

Deychakiwsky says she is angry and scared; she wakes up with a pit in her stomach every morning.

"I have some cousins who have made it to the west of Ukraine in the Karpatay. They're finding an escape plan right now. I'm just most worried for my family in Kyiv, because it's also very hostile there right now," she said.

The Ukrainian flag flew high as students, professors, and community members stood together wearing the country's colors, blue and yellow, holding signs that read, "I stand with Ukraine."

Tomkiw and Deychakiwsky said the best way to help is to pay attention to what is happening and stay educated.

To donate to help Ukraine with medical supplies, click here.

