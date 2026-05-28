Shock & optimism at Michigan State University as president leaves for Clemson amid another leadership change

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is searching for new leadership again after President Kevin Guskiewicz announced Wednesday he is leaving to accept the same position at Clemson University.



An interim president will take his place while the search for permanent leadership begins.

The departure marks the sixth time since 2018 that someone new has held the school's top job.

Reaction in East Lansing ranged from shock and disappointment to cautious optimism.

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Recent MSU graduate Chloe Snyder said she was less surprised by the departure itself than by the financial terms surrounding it.

"I guess I was more surprised that [MSU Board of Trustees] offered to pay him $2 million dollars in wages for next year," Snyder said. "As a former MSU student, I didn't love that."

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Kalifa Bofaris, a longtime Okemos resident who has lived in the area for 50 years, said he was unaware of the move until learning about it Wednesday.

Bofaris had been observing the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.

"[MSU] can never keep somebody around. I don't know what it is," Bofaris said. "I'm really shocked."

Despite his disappointment, Bofaris acknowledged what Guskiewicz had brought to the university.

"He was taking us to another level. Academically, development and everything. But to say the least I'm disappointed that he chose to leave," Bofaris said.

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Max Cochran, a Lansing Christian School student who is considering attending MSU next year, said the moment calls for optimism as the leadership search moves forward.

"If we just keep a positive attitude and keep moving forward, keep saying 'go green', we'll always be good," Cochran said.

Several people I spoke with said they hope the next president has deep ties to the university.

Bofaris hopes the school selects an alumnus as its next president.

Ryan Lewis, of Lansing, said he wants to see the next president help the school reconnect with its identity.

"Bring back some of that Spartan spirit. Some originality," Lewis said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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