Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMSU Campus

Actions

Remembering those lost

MSU planning a permanent memorial for lives taken in mass shooting
MSU shooting
FOX 17
MSU shooting
Posted at 12:37 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 12:37:08-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is planning a permanent memorial in honor and remberance of those lost and affected by the tragic mass shooting that took place February 13th, 2023.

The Feb. 13 Permanent Memorial Planning Committee are inviting all members of the Spartan community to engage in the process of creating a lasting memorial.

They havecreated a surveyto provide students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members an opportunity to share their thoughts on the purpose of the memorial, how visitors interact with it and where it should be located.

The survey closes on March 31.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lauren Lendzion

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

10:47 AM, Jun 16, 2022

MSU Campus

Neighborhood Reporter

Lauren Lendzion

My Post (1).png

Spartan Sports

2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

MSU Campus

Sports Reporter

Thomas Cook

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter