Private investigator working for Brendan Santo's family first discovered body of the missing teen

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University police have released new details about how missing Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo was found.

According to MSU, the 18-year-old's body was stuck in a logjam in the Red Cedar River, about a mile and a half downstream from where Santo was last seen.

Early Friday morning, MSU police were notified by Ryan Robison, a private investigator working for the Santo family, of something completely submerged in the water at the logjam. Robison made the discovery by reviewing underwater video of the river.

Robison alerted the Santo family and law enforcement agencies in Oakland and Ingham counties.

Multiple dive teams worked Friday to close off the area and recover Santos' body.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Santo family and all those who knew Brendan," MSU police wrote in a statement Friday.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, along with hundreds of volunteers, had searched the river over the last few months looking for any sign of Santo.

MSU police and other law enforcement agencies will continue to investigate the details surrounding Santo's death but have "no reason to believe foul play is involved or that Brendan intended to harm himself."

