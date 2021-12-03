Police dive teams from four counties and the FBI continue the search for Brendan Santo

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Law enforcement from four counties gathered on Michigan State University's campus on Thursday to continue the search for missing Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo.

Officials are using advanced technology and dogs to aid this search that has been ongoing for the past month.

“Today our focus is really to clear more of the river that is on campus from our point of interest from the Kalamazoo Street bridge to all the way to Harrison Road. We really want to conclusively search that area a little bit better," said MSU Police Inspector Chris Rozman.

Thirty-five divers combed the Red Cedar River looking for anything that could shed light on Santo's disappearance. He went missing on Oct. 29, before the MSU-Michigan game, and was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall.

“They have special tools, training and technology that allows them to identify images underwater that may be of interest that could be a person or property that is of interest," Rozman said.

Law enforcement will continue the search and expand the search area further downriver, Rozman said.

"We're going to continue to use boats and sonar to really look down the river and go father west utilizing sonar and canines to identify areas of interest and then we'll continue to put divers in the water to investigate those particular areas of interest," he said.

Rozman says, "There's a lot of debris in the river so it's proving very challenging."

