Personal stories from the mass shooting at MSU to be displayed at campus museum

EAST LANSING, Mich. — March 13 marked one month since the mass shooting at Michigan State University left 3 dead and 5 wounded. Sunday, March 19, students and community members gathered at Demonstration Field to share their stories.

Lucas Trainor, a freshman at MSU, said, "freshman year of high school, my best friend sent me a text one day saying 'hey, I'm safe' and then he proceeded to explain [that] they had a shooting threat," Trainor said. "...five years later, I sent him the same text”

Now, students are telling their stories from March 13.

Sophomore volunteer for the "MSU Walkout" event, Reese Verlinde stated "We are partnering with the MSU museum to write on these note cards to have students share their stories of the events of February 13.”

A day of sharing, and understanding, students wrote out their thoughts.

“Everyone here is going through different things and, you know, we're community," Trainor said. "I was hoping just being here would help some people just knowing [that] there's other people around.”

