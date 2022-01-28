Person who attended MSU fraternity event tested positive for bacterial meningitis

EAST LANSING, Mich. — An attendee at a Sigma Beta Rho event at Club Rush on Saturday has tested positive for bacterial meningitis

The attendee isn't a Michigan State University student and, according to the Ingham County Health Department “no MSU students have shown symptoms suggesting an infection” at this time.

MSU and local health officials say “immediate antibiotic treatment is critical for those who attended this event.”

The treatment is available for free on the third floor of the MSU Union Building from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Bacterial meningitis causes swelling around the spinal cord and brain. Symptoms may include fever, headache, stiff neck, vomiting, rash or confusion and typically appear within 10 days of exposure. The disease can be life-threatening.

If you believe you have been exposed, you can also contact your health provider or MSU’s Olin Student Health Services at (517) 353-4660 to receive the treatment or call the Ingham County Health Department at (517) 887-4308.

