Pep Rally for Michigan State University in NYC just ahead of Thursdays tip off

EAST LANSING, Mich. — With the Michigan State Spartans win on March 19, the Spartans along with some fans are heading over to the big apple.

New York's Madison Square Garden is where the next game is being held. Just a few hours ahead of the game is a pep rally being held for Spartans that want to share their green and white spirit.

The event is being held at Second Floor NYC from 1-3pm. Tickets are $90 for adults and $50 for kids aged 3-12.

You can register for your spot here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

