Parts of Michigan State campus flooded after rainfall

EAST LANSING, Mich. — "I've never seen it this flooded in my four years here," a Michigan State student said. "I'm a senior, and this is my last semester, and this whole place is going to turn into Atlantis at this point."

The 51-mile Red Cedar River flows through Michigan State's campus, but when rainfall joins it, it can rise and rise.

"Couple few days I've had to figure out different routes and different things, but it's definitely a little frustrating," said a student walking to class.

"I've been trying to get rides from everybody, and if I have a class that's in the same building later in the day, I'll just sit there for hours because I'm not trying to go outside and go any where else," said another student.

Even bus lines have gotten longer due to the water level.

"You wonder if you should take the bus to class, and then, you stay in line and you wait for it, and it's completely packed," a student said.

But MSU's Landscape Services Manager Matt Bailey says not to worry.

"I anticipate another couple of days, and then, the weather is going to kind of crank up over the weekend," said Bailey. "And I think things will start greening up and blossoming. I think we're in really good shape honestly."

His one concern, however, is making sure student's steer clear of the water and not just with their cars.

"So we just saw a student run out of the building and say, 'I'm going swimming!' Definitely do not go swimming in this water. It's not the cleanest because it comes up into the parking areas and roadways and you know things that have been hidden under the snow all winter long," Bailey said.

