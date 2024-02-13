One year later: MSU students reflect on and mourn the tragedy that took the lives of three students

MSU students were mourning together throughout campus as they reflected on the tragedy that happened one year ago

Students say though safety on MSU's campus has been upgraded since last year, the eerie feeling of tragedy still remains.

Watch the video to see more of how students are feeling on an emotional day.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The mood on MSU''s campus was somber as students reflected on the events that took place one year ago today and discussed how to move forward.

"I still love this school. I mean, coming in as a freshman, we weren't here, so obviously, we're experiencing it a little bit differently," said MSU freshman Helen Hughes.

Every spartan on campus felt the weight of tragedy as they mourned those who lost their lives."People have come together to support each other, and we really became a community after that," said Megan Pilarski.

Since last year, numerous changes have been made for the protection of students.

"I would say I definitely feel safe on campus. I feel like they have employed a lot of safety features." Hughes said.

But the feeling of sadness is one that will take much longer repair, and reality still hasn't set in for many students.

"It's definitely a really somber feeling on campus today, but I know there's a lot of events going on that are really helping support the community," Pilarski said.

Between students, staff, parents, and complete strangers, reople have banded together to lift each other up during these hard times.

"To see that sense of community coming in, it was something that I wanted to be a part of like that support system," Elizabeth Antrassian said.

The rock is a staple at MSU and a place for students to express their thoughts and feelings.

Tuesday, this cornerstone of the community is covered in green and white to remember the three Spartans whose lives were cut tragically short.

