Okemos man donates $1 million to MSU’s 'overlooked' sports

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Okemos real estate broker Michael Williams donated $1 million to the Michigan State University sports that don't usually get much attention.

Cross country, soccer, track and field, volleyball, wrestling, women’s basketball and women’s tennis all received donations.

“I always like to help put people in the spotlight who deserves to be put in the spotlight," Williams said. "These athletes, especially at MSU, they work equally as hard if not harder than some of the other sports that have the spotlight and get the attention for financing especially.”

MSU coaches expressed gratitude for the donations.

“I'm really happy that someone within the community is wanting to reach out and help MSU athletics in a meaningful way… He's certainly a Spartan and a huge part of any success that we are going to have from this point forward,” said Lisa Breznau, the director of MSU track and field and cross country.

Women’s basketball head coach Jeff Hosler sees it as a great opportunity.

“I've only been here as the head coach for six months. So, for him to recognize that, to see the success we had this fall with our season and the direction that we're trying to take is really exciting. And his money will go a long way in helping us,” Hosler said.

The money can be used for anything from recruiting, technology, travel and nutrition over wellness and mental health resources.

Williams said, even though he didn’t study at MSU, he has a strong connection to MSU.

“I grew up in Okemos, Michigan, so MSU has been a huge part of my life, for sports, for parties, back in the day,” Williams said. “This community has been ingrained in me for a very, very long time.…So, in my mind, this is just the beginning.”

The MSU women’s tennis plans to use the money for team-building experiences and short trips.

“An immediate impact is what we're seeing on our student athletes. So, just super grateful,” said Kim Bruno, the head coach of the women’s tennis team.

Wrestling head coach Roger Chandler said it’s hard to raise money for sports like his.

“Within the Olympic sports, it's really hard to fundraise unlike it is for like basketball and football, those are premier sports, that everybody looks at,” Chandler said.

