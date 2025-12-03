EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has named Pat Fitzgerald as the 27th head football coach in school history, marking a new chapter for the Spartans after firing Jonathan Smith following a disappointing 4-8 season.



On Tuesday, MSU introduced Pat Fitzgerald to fans and the media after announcing the new coach's hiring on Monday.

Fitzgerald returns to the college coaching ranks after spending the last two years coaching high school football.

Fitzgerald's return comes as MSU moves on from former head coach Jonathan Smith, who was fired after a 4-8 season with the Spartans.

WATCH: NEW COACH PAT FITZGERALD READY FOR 'NEW ERA' OF MSU FOOTBALL

New coach Pat Fitzgerald ready for 'new era' of MSU football

"Today marks the start of a new era for Michigan State football," MSU Athletic Director J Batt said.

The Board of Trustees is expected to finalize the deal at its next meeting on December 12th.

"Michigan State has historically competed for Big Ten championships. And my family and I are grateful for the opportunity to make sure we get back to that place," Fitzgerald said.

Batt emphasized the qualities that led to Fitzgerald's hiring.

WATCH: MICHIGAN STATE INTRODUCES PAT FITZGERALD AS NEW HEAD FOOTBALL COACH

Michigan State introduces Pat Fitzgerald as new head football coach

"I wanted a coach who's a proven winner. A coach of integrity and intensity. Someone for a formula for success off the field," Batt said.

The hiring comes just days after Smith's dismissal. Michigan State remains responsible for more than $30 million for the remainder of Smith's contract.

"We certainly wish him well and his family well," Batt said regarding Smith's departure.

Contract details and expectations

Fitzgerald signed a five-year deal running through January 2031. He will earn $4 million in base salary plus $1 million in supplemental compensation in his first year, with the supplemental amount increasing by $500,000 annually.

The contract includes performance incentives, including an additional $500,000 if the team becomes bowl eligible and $400,000 if they play in and win the Big Ten Championship.

"Toughness was born here in Michigan State football and every game is going to be a focus of victory and winning," Fitzgerald said.

WATCH: WHAT WILL IT TAKE FOR MSU FOOTBALL FANS TO BUY BACK INTO THE TEAM?

What will it take for MSU football fans to buy back into the team?

Fitzgerald's coaching background

Fitzgerald brings extensive experience from his 17 seasons at Northwestern University. Fitzgerald coached the Wildcats, his alma mater, to 110 wins and earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors.

Fitzgerald he was fired in 2023 following a hazing scandal. Fitzgerald sued Northwestern that year, claiming he had no knowledge of the incidents. The lawsuit was settled in August.

"I just feel 100% vindicated," Fitzgerald said. "There's definitely aspects and areas that we have to work on and that's all of our responsibilities but as mine it's the ultimate responsibility."

WATCH: TOM IZZO SHARES THOUGHTS ON JONATHAN SMITH'S FIRING AT MICHIGAN STATE

WATCH: Tom Izzo shares thoughts on Jonathan Smith's firing at Michigan State

Following his departure from Northwestern, Fitzgerald spent the past two years coaching high school football at Loyola Academy outside Chicago, an experience he said brought him back to his roots.

"To get that ripped away from me, that knocked me down. That rocked me to the core," Fitzgerald said about losing his position at Northwestern.

Now, Fitzgerald represents the centerpiece of what Spartans hope will be a winning era for the program.

"I'm fired up for the challenge and I'm ready to get to work. Fitzgerald said.

"It's just a great day to be a Spartan."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.