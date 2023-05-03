Watch Now
Netflix is cracking down on password sharing, how it would impact Michigan State students

Netflix is cracking down on account sharing
Posted at 10:37 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 10:37:24-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Netflix is cracking down on account sharing, which could be bad news if you rely on someone else's account for your favorite shows.

So why is Netflix doing this?

Well, the company says more than 100 million households are sharing accounts, and those accounts are intended for one household.

In other words, people aren't paying up to use mom's Netflix, at least for now.

Netflix wants users to set a primary location, which would be based off of the user's WiFi address. So if you're you're on an account you're not supposed to be, you may be in trouble.

We asked students on Michigan State University's campus to share their thoughts on Netflix's new rules, and many said that they password share with friends and family.

Do MSU students share Netflix accounts?

"I would still continue to use it for sure, and it would be completely fair to charge more for account sharing," a MSU student said.

These updates are not currently applied in the U.S. but are expected to be in due time.

