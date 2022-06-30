Muelder Summer Carillon Concert Series coming to Beaumont Tower

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University will ring in the summer with weekly concerts at Beaumont Tower.

Every Wednesday starting July 6, the bells of Beaumont Tower will ring for performances during the 25th annual Muelder Summer Carillon Concert Series.

There will be a new artist every week. The concert is open to the public, so bring your chair, a blanket or whatever you need to enjoy the sounds of summer on MSU’s campus

The event will go from July 6 to Aug. 10.

