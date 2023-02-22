MSU women's basketball moves up Wednesday game due to inclement weather

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday night's Michigan State women's basketball game against Minnesota in the Breslin Center has been moved up due to an ice storm hitting the East Lansing area.

The game was previously scheduled for 7 p.m. and is now scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"Due to the severity of weather conditions, Michigan State athletics encourages fans to be overly cautious if choosing to attend," a news release from MSU Athletics said.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. for the Spartan's final regular-season home game.

The game can be streamed on Big Ten Plus and is broadcasted through the Spartan Media Network or through msuspartans.com.

