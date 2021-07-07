MSU will host in-person ceremonies for 2020 graduates in September

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University canceled commencement ceremonies for nearly 14,000 graduates due to COVID-19. In September, they'll make up for it, hosting in-person ceremonies for those who didn't get the chance last year.

"We're really excited to provide this opportunity. We know it was disappointing for so many graduates last year and their families to not have an in-person ceremony to celebrate their success and their graduation as Spartans, and we told them that we would provide an opportunity in the future," university spokesperson Emily Guerrant said.

"We're not sure yet how many will make the trek back to campus, or if they have left the area," she said. "We're trying to give them all the logistical information they would need to make those travel decisions."

All graduates from 2020, along with spring 2021 master's, educational specialist and doctoral graduates, will be invited to ceremonies between Sept. 17 to 20.

Graduates from summer 2021 semesters will have the option to attend the September ceremonies or participate in the fall 2021 ceremonies in December.

"We were really happy with the success of our in-person graduation this past May for our 2021 graduates," Guerrant said, referring to the many small outdoor ceremonies held in April and May. "That really gave us the last set of data information and confidence that we would need to say, 'Okay, now we can pull off a 2020 event as well.'"

The ceremonies will be held at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center and will be live-streamed on MSU’s commencement website. More details will be released closer to the ceremonies.

Guerrant said she is hopeful that, by December, MSU will be back to traditional graduation ceremonies.

