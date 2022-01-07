MSU will construct 2 new artificial turf fields on the west side of campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. — MSU plans to build two new artificial turf recreational fields near corner of Service and Hagadorn roads on campus.

"It will allow us to extend the seasons from March through roughly November for our recreation and IM club sports teams," said Vennie Gore, vice president of Student Life and Engagement. "So the fields will be multi-configured, so that we can do football to rugby to lacrosse to soccer.

The artificial turf could prevent injuries, Gore said.

"If you've been out Munn Field, you'll notice that when it starts to rain in November, it gets ruts and stuff, which causes injuries," he said.

Gore said both of the fields will be slightly larger than regulation soccer fields.

The cost of the project is $13 million dollars.

"We're building not only the two fields, but a storage area in a covered area with restrooms," he said.

The fields will be available to the campus community, but Gore said they may be used by others, too.

"There is the possibility as we go forward that during the summer for sports camps and other kinds of activities here in the mid-Michigan area that could also use that," he said, "we're sort of a site for a number of events during the summer."

The plan is to have the fields ready to go sometime in September.

