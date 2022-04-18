MSU updates mask policy for summer semester and next year

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University students will no longer require students to wear masks in most settings starting the summer semester.

Starting May 16, masks will no longer be required in classroom or academic and research labs.

Masks may still be required in some situations such as health centers or due to state and federal regulations.

The university's COVID vaccine and booster requirements will continue for the summer semester and fall 2022 and srping 2023 semesters.

Students, faculty and staff who receive a religious or medical exemption will no longer need to routinely test for COVID-19 and the early detection program and PCR testing will end May 13.

"It is clear our COVID‑19 mitigation efforts were successful in allowing MSU to continue most in-person classes and activities safely," MSU President Samuel Stanley wrote in a letter sent to the campus community. "I want to thank the members of our community for their efforts: Your diligence and sacrifice the past year, and since the pandemic began in winter 2020, are greatly appreciated."

According to the university's dashboard, 94 percent of the campus population is vaccinated and 87 percent have received a booster. Reported COVID cases have stayed low over the past couple months with 25 cases reported the wee of March 28.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook