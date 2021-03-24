MSU to host town hall and vigil in response to anti-Asian acts

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University organizations will hold a virtual town hall followed by a vigil at the Rock on campus Thursday evening in response to the recent anti-asian acts.

The Asian Pacific American Student Organization, Asian, Pacific Islander, Desi American/Asian Faculty and Staff Association and the Office of Cultural and Academic Transitions will host the events, which were planned wake of the recent mass shooting in Atlanta, where a gunman targeted massage parlors. Six of the eight victims were Asian-American women.

In Feb. 2020, Asian Pacific American Student Organization along with several other student organizations on campus wrote a letter addressing the anti-Asian acts some students had encountered on campus associated with the coronavirus.

APIDA/AFSA Facebook, 2021. MSU's organization APIDA/AFSA along with several other student groups will host a virtual town hall in response to recent anti-Asian violence.

"As members of the MSU community ignore the line between valid concerns and misconceptions, members of the Asian and APIDA community continue to be discriminated against and isolated from their rightful academic and social communities for coughing, sneezing, and wearing surgical face masks—common behaviors during our cold and flu season," the letter said.

The town hall, which will taking place at 6 p.m. Thursday, invites members of the MSU community to discuss their experiences in a safe space, according to the organizers.

"It's important that we stand together in these hard times, and we want you to feel heard," the Facebook event says.

To register for the virtual town hall that will take place on zoom go to: https://msu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NObwUtHVQWy4NgAs5DB1kQ?fbclid=IwAR0Hvx4buwxjHNLEF1H5QFxxUR4sI2Z16jcT9uP9fXGoSx_zasFKItNvPBU

The vigil at the Rock off of Farm Lane will follow the town hall meeting. COVID-19 protocols will be announced prior to the event.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook