MSU to host music festival to celebrate people on the autism spectrum

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University’s College of Music is giving musicians with autism an opportunity to share their passion.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Celebrating The Spectrum: A Festival of Music and Life will return on July 25.

“This is to show this festival is to show people the possibilities, the possibilities for people on the spectrum,” said Deborah Moriarty, chair of the piano area at the College of Music at Michigan State University.

Six students from around the country will have a week to learn from MSU professors and will get mentored by graduate students.

One of the students is David Ginther from Midland. He's a 28-year-old with autism who has been playing piano since he was 8 years old.

“I'm just a dad bursting with joy, and, and pride. And I think that people need to know that autistic people often are very bright, and can do a variety of things,” said David’s father, Mark Ginther.

The festival kicks off July 25 with performances by MSU graduate students.

“The final concert, which will be on Saturday will feature all of the students playing solo piano. And all of the students playing piano forehands with their mentors, and jazz improvisation,” said Moriarty.

The concerts are free, and for times, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook